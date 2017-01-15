The cold wave continued to engulf north Indian states, including Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Bihar and Haryana on Sunday. The temperature in Srinagar plummeted to -6.8°C on Saturday night, the coldest in last five years.

The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted that western disturbances will trigger moderate snowfall and rainfall in the plains of Kashmir for the next two days and heavy snowfall in the upper regions of the state. Srinagar’s meteorological department director Sonam Lotus said, “There is a likelihood of a blockade on the Srinagar-Jammu highway.” He said extreme weather conditions may affect air and surface traffic on January 16, Greater Kashmir reported. Residents continue to reel under water scarcity, as pipelines got frozen overnight.

Leh has been experiencing severe cold weather for the past few days. “Leh in the Ladakh region recorded -13.7°C as the minimum temperature. It was the coldest town in the state on Sunday,” a weather official told IANS.

The snowfall in the northern states coupled with a clear sky also brought down temperatures in eastern part of India. Patna, in Bihar, recorded its lowest temperature of 4.8°C this season on Saturday night. Officials said the weather conditions were likely to improve from January 17.

However, the western disturbances brought some respite to Delhi with the mercury going up one degree above the season’s minimum average of 8.6°C. The phenomenon is responsible for bringing in moisture-laden winds and cloud cover. Flights from the Indira Gandhi International airport operated smoothly. However, 26 trains were delayed and six were rescheduled, PTI reported.