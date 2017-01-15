A look at the headlines right now:

FIR lodged against operator after 24 reported dead in Patna boat capsize incident: Union Minister Radha Mohan Singh said the episode exposed the failure of Bihar government. Navjot Singh Sidhu joins Congress after months of vacillation: The cricketer-turned-politician’s induction is likely to give the party a boost before the Assembly elections on February 4. Jallikattu supporters detained across Tamil Nadu for attempting to organise the banned sport: People hoisted black flags and shut shops in Palamedu and Alanganallur, which are known for hosting the bull-taming games. After doormat bearing tricolour, Amazon sells flip-flops with Mahatma Gandhi’s image: The Union Ministry of External Affairs has asked the e-commerce giant to ‘respect Indian sentiments’. SpaceX launches Falcon9, its first vessel since September 2016 launchpad mishap: The vessel carried 10 communication satellites into orbit for Iridium Communications, a firm led by Tesla chief Elon Musk. Srinagar records coldest night in 5 years, Patna’s temperature drops to season’s lowest: Officials said the weather conditions were likely to improve from January 17. Sebi slashes broker fees by 25% to lower overall cost of transaction: Besides, the market regulator tightened merger and acquisitions rules, empowered stock exchanges and allowed celebrity endorsement for mutual funds. West Bengal BJP vice president arrested for taking Rs 7.2 lakh from school commission examinees: Jayprakash Majumdar denied the allegations and said that his arrest was a ‘political move’. BJP is against the ideologies of Gandhi and Nehru, says Opposition after Khadi controversy: While the Congress and NCP criticised Haryana minister Anil Vij’s comments, the AAP demanded action against such ‘irresponsible’ remarks. Palestine opens embassy in Vatican city: Pope Francis called for ‘an end to the violence’ and urged for the renewal of negotiations between Israel and Palestine.