The big news: FIR filed after 24 die in Bihar boat capsizing, and nine other top stories
In other headlines; Navjot Singh Sidhu officially joined the Punjab unit of Congress, and dozens were arrested in Tamil Nadu for organising jallikattu games.
A look at the headlines right now:
- FIR lodged against operator after 24 reported dead in Patna boat capsize incident: Union Minister Radha Mohan Singh said the episode exposed the failure of Bihar government.
- Navjot Singh Sidhu joins Congress after months of vacillation: The cricketer-turned-politician’s induction is likely to give the party a boost before the Assembly elections on February 4.
- Jallikattu supporters detained across Tamil Nadu for attempting to organise the banned sport: People hoisted black flags and shut shops in Palamedu and Alanganallur, which are known for hosting the bull-taming games.
- After doormat bearing tricolour, Amazon sells flip-flops with Mahatma Gandhi’s image: The Union Ministry of External Affairs has asked the e-commerce giant to ‘respect Indian sentiments’.
- SpaceX launches Falcon9, its first vessel since September 2016 launchpad mishap: The vessel carried 10 communication satellites into orbit for Iridium Communications, a firm led by Tesla chief Elon Musk.
- Srinagar records coldest night in 5 years, Patna’s temperature drops to season’s lowest: Officials said the weather conditions were likely to improve from January 17.
- Sebi slashes broker fees by 25% to lower overall cost of transaction: Besides, the market regulator tightened merger and acquisitions rules, empowered stock exchanges and allowed celebrity endorsement for mutual funds.
- West Bengal BJP vice president arrested for taking Rs 7.2 lakh from school commission examinees: Jayprakash Majumdar denied the allegations and said that his arrest was a ‘political move’.
- BJP is against the ideologies of Gandhi and Nehru, says Opposition after Khadi controversy: While the Congress and NCP criticised Haryana minister Anil Vij’s comments, the AAP demanded action against such ‘irresponsible’ remarks.
- Palestine opens embassy in Vatican city: Pope Francis called for ‘an end to the violence’ and urged for the renewal of negotiations between Israel and Palestine.