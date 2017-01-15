A Eurowings aircraft carrying 299 people made an emergency landing after a reported bomb scare while travelling from Salalah, Oman, to Cologne in Germany on Sunday. Eurowings is the budget carrier of Germany’s largest airline Lufthansa. The aircraft landed in Kuwait on Sunday morning. All 299 passengers were evacuated safely.

According to state-run KUNA new agency, authorities were searching the flight. Eurowings officials have not commented on the incident yet.