Six people died in a stampede at a fair in Gangasagar, which is in Kachuberia, West Bengal, on Sunday. Reports said the toll is likely to rise. Several people were also injured in the rush on a jetty, News18 reported. Around 10 injured people have been moved to a local hospital.

The incident comes a day after a boat capsized in the Ganga river in Bihar, killing at least 24 people.

