The Delhi police have arrested a man for sexually assaulting minor school girls after several complaints were registered against him, PTI reported on Monday. Sunil Rastogi has confessed to sexually assaulting several young girls between the age of 9 and 10 in east Delhi’s New Ashok Nagar area, Ghaziabad and Rudrapur in Uttarakhand.

He hails from Uttar Pradesh and works as a tailor. He settled in Rudrapur after he left Delhi in 2004. He is married with five children, including three daughters. His children are being counselled to find out if he had tried to assault them as well.

Rastogi, 38, was arrested on Saturday. “The accused told police that he used to target minor girls. Whenever he would find any minor girl going to home from school, he used to mislead her on the pretext that her father had sent some clothes or some other articles to give her and take her to an isolated place,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Omvir Singh.

On December 13, a case was registered against an unidentified man after a minor alleged similar experience. The police starting looking for Rastogi after two more cases of attempted kidnapping were registered on January 10 against a man who tried to mislead two minors in the area. Investigators suspected a pattern as they found similarities in the manner the crimes were committed.

“In all the three cases, victims were minors in the age group of 9-10 and it was also revealed that the accused first misled the minors by telling them that their father had given some clothes or articles for them and then he took them to isolated place where he allegedly tried to sexually assault them,” a police officer told the news agency. The police zeroed in on Rastogi on the basis of footage from closed-circuit television cameras installed in the area.The police said several cases related to drugs, theft and molestation had been registered against him in the past.