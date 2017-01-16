The big news: PM announces compensation for Gangasagar stampede victims, and nine other top stories
In other headlines: Delhi police arrested a man who molested many school girls across states, and the price of petrol was hiked by 42 paise, diesel by Rs 1.03.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Relief packages announced for Gangasagar accident victims even as state government denies stampede: Sundarbans Development Minister Manturam Pakhira said the victims fell ill while trying to board a vessel to leave the island.
- Delhi police arrest man for molesting several school girls across states: Sunil Rastogi targeted children between the age of 9 and 10. He would tell them that their parents had sent him and took them to isolated places.
- Price of petrol hiked by 42 paise, diesel by Rs 1.03 per litre: Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 71.14 per litre while diesel will be Rs 59.02 a litre, inclusive of state charges.
- Virat Kohli, Kedar Jadhav steer India to three-wicket win over England in 1st ODI: Kohli smashed 122 runs, while Jadhav made 120 as India chased down England’s mammoth target of 351.
- Desist from being flippant about Indian symbols, Economic Affairs secretary tells Amazon: In a tweet, Shaktikanta Das asked the e-commerce company to ‘behave’, but later said his comment was made simply as a citizen of India.
- Journalist Barkha Dutt quits NDTV: The well-known anchor and editor is leaving to ‘work on her own ventures’, the television channel said in a statement.
- Punjab polls: Navjot Singh Sidhu joins Congress after months of vacillation: The cricketer-turned-politician’s induction is likely to give the party a boost before the Assembly elections on February 4.
- Cold wave: Srinagar records coldest night in 5 years, Patna’s temperature drops to season’s lowest: Officials said the weather conditions were likely to improve from January 17.
- Jallikattu supporters detained across Tamil Nadu for attempting to organise the banned sport: People hoisted black flags and shut shops in Palamedu and Alanganallur, which are known for hosting the bull-taming games.
- RSS should include more women in its ranks, says LK Advani: The senior BJP leader praised the Prajapita Brahma Kumaris organisation, which is run by women, and said other groups should emulate them.