Security personnel killed three militants during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam area on Monday, ANI reported. Officials said they had launched a search operation on Sunday evening after they received intelligence reports about the militants, who opened fire at the personnel provoking retaliation.

Officials said arms and ammunition, including three AK-47 rifles, were found at the site in Awoora village, The Financial Express reported. Security personnel have killed several militants in similar encounters in past few months.