At least 16 people were killed after a Turkish Airlines cargo plane crashed in a residential area in the Kyrgyzstan Capital on Monday, reported Reuters. The incident took place when the aircraft that had taken off from Hong Kong was trying to land at Manas airport in Bishkek.

Those killed in the accident includes the pilot, said rescue teams. The country’s Health Ministry said most of the victims of the crash were local people whose houses were around the accident site. Vice Prime Minister Mukhammetkaliy Abulgaziev and other senior government official have reached the site.

More details awaited.