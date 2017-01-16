The cow is the only animal that can inhale as well as exhale oxygen, Rajasthan Education Minister Vasudev Devnani has said, reported The Indian Express. Devyani was speaking at the Hingonia Goshala on Saturday for an event organised by Akshay Patra where he made these comments.

“Gai ekmatra prani hai jo oxygen grahan karta hai, aur oxygen hi chodta hai (The cow is the only animal that inhales oxygen and exhales oxygen),” he said according to the English daily. He said that there is a need to “understand the scientific significance of the cow” and send out this message to everyone.

Devnani also said that people are healed of diseases when they are near a cow, adding that the youth play a prominent role in promoting conservation of the animal in the country, Hindustan Times reported. Cow dung has an ample quantity of Vitamin B, which results in soaking radioactivity, he added.

According to a report published by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation in 2006, the livestock sector generates more greenhouse gas emissions, as measures in CO2 equivalent, than transport does.