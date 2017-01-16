CISF jawan commits suicide at Bengaluru airport
Suresh Gaikwad had reported for duty before killing himself using his service rifle.
A Central Industrial Security Force constable on Monday used his service rifle to kill himself at Bengaluru’s Kempe Gowda Airport, ANI reported. Suresh Gaikwad was a member of the forces’ D company and had reported for duty before shooting himself at the airport where he was deployed.
While no suicide note was found, officials said his recent divorce may have been a factor that led him to commit the act, The Times of India reported.
On January 12, a Central Industrial Security Force constable killed four fellow guards in Bihar’s Aurangabad following a tiff over leave. Constable Balveer Singh had shot head constables Amarnath Mishra and Bacha Sharma, Assistant Sub Inspector GS Ram and Havaldar Arvind Ram.