A Central Industrial Security Force constable on Monday used his service rifle to kill himself at Bengaluru’s Kempe Gowda Airport, ANI reported. Suresh Gaikwad was a member of the forces’ D company and had reported for duty before shooting himself at the airport where he was deployed.

While no suicide note was found, officials said his recent divorce may have been a factor that led him to commit the act, The Times of India reported.

On January 12, a Central Industrial Security Force constable killed four fellow guards in Bihar’s Aurangabad following a tiff over leave. Constable Balveer Singh had shot head constables Amarnath Mishra and Bacha Sharma, Assistant Sub Inspector GS Ram and Havaldar Arvind Ram.