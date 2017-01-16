An assistant sub-inspector of police was arrested on Monday for allegedly raping a 30-year-old woman with a mental illness in Karnataka’s Tumakuru, IANS reported. The woman’s mother had filed a police complaint on Sunday after which the officer, Umesh, was arrested.

According to the complaint, Umesh saw the woman near a bridge at Anthrasanahalli bypass, and offered to drop her home, reported Deccan Herald. After she got into the jeep, he gagged her and raped her twice. Umesh then dropped her home after which the woman narrated the incident to her mother, the report added.

The woman had been sent for a medical examination. Umesh, 50, was suspended after the woman’s mother filed a complaint. The driver of the vehicle, Eshwarappa, was also arrested for abetting the crime. The two will be produced before a local court later on Monday and a chargesheet will be filed soon, IANS added.