The big news: Mulayam is ready to fight elections against Akhilesh Yadav, and nine other top stories
In other headlines: Navjot Singh Sidhu says he is a 'born Congressman', and a suspected paedophile was arrested in Delhi for molesting several schoolgirls.
A look at the headlines right now:
- I am trying to save Samajwadi Party, will fight against Akhilesh if need be, says Mulayam Singh Yadav: The Samajwadi Party national president said his faction would accept the Election Commission’s decision on the dispute over party name and symbol.
- This is my ghar wapsi, says Navjot Singh Sidhu on joining Congress: Attacking the ruling Shiromani Akali Dali, the cricketer-turned-politician said a government by the people had now become a government by the family.
- Suspected paedophile arrested in Delhi for molesting several school girls across states: Sunil Rastogi targeted children between the age of 9 and 10. He would tell them that their parents had sent him and took them to isolated places.
- At least 32 people dead after Turkish Airlines cargo plane crashes in Kyrgyzstan: The accident took place when the aircraft from Hong Kong was trying to land in Bishkek.
- December’s wholesale price index rose to 3.39%, says government: India’s wholesale prices were 3.15% in November last year.
- CISF jawan commits suicide at Bengaluru airport: Suresh Gaikwad had reported for duty before killing himself using his service rifle.
- Despite Army chief’s warning, video of jawan singing complaints surfaces: The post shows a soldier singing of bad living conditions, ‘pickle on roti’, and restrictions on leave, among other things.
- The cow is the only animal that inhales and exhales oxygen, says Rajasthan education minister: Vasudev Devnani said the youth play a prominent role in promoting conservation of the animal in India.
- Supreme Court asks Centre to file status report in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case: The bench, led by Chief Justice Jagdish Singh Kehar, will take up the case next on February 20.
- IITs should reserve 20% seats for women, recommends panel: The students, however, need to be in the top 20 percentile in their board examinations, besides qualifying JEE-Advanced.