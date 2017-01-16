A look at the headlines right now:

I am trying to save Samajwadi Party, will fight against Akhilesh if need be, says Mulayam Singh Yadav: The Samajwadi Party national president said his faction would accept the Election Commission’s decision on the dispute over party name and symbol. This is my ghar wapsi, says Navjot Singh Sidhu on joining Congress: Attacking the ruling Shiromani Akali Dali, the cricketer-turned-politician said a government by the people had now become a government by the family. Suspected paedophile arrested in Delhi for molesting several school girls across states: Sunil Rastogi targeted children between the age of 9 and 10. He would tell them that their parents had sent him and took them to isolated places. At least 32 people dead after Turkish Airlines cargo plane crashes in Kyrgyzstan: The accident took place when the aircraft from Hong Kong was trying to land in Bishkek. December’s wholesale price index rose to 3.39%, says government: India’s wholesale prices were 3.15% in November last year. CISF jawan commits suicide at Bengaluru airport: Suresh Gaikwad had reported for duty before killing himself using his service rifle. Despite Army chief’s warning, video of jawan singing complaints surfaces: The post shows a soldier singing of bad living conditions, ‘pickle on roti’, and restrictions on leave, among other things. The cow is the only animal that inhales and exhales oxygen, says Rajasthan education minister: Vasudev Devnani said the youth play a prominent role in promoting conservation of the animal in India. Supreme Court asks Centre to file status report in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case: The bench, led by Chief Justice Jagdish Singh Kehar, will take up the case next on February 20. IITs should reserve 20% seats for women, recommends panel: The students, however, need to be in the top 20 percentile in their board examinations, besides qualifying JEE-Advanced.