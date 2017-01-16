The Samajwadi Party’s cycle symbol was handed to the outfit’s Akhilesh Yadav faction on Monday. The Election Commission made the decision after hearing representations from both the Uttar Pradesh chief minister’s side and that of the other faction led by his father Mulayam Singh Yadav.

On January 7, Akhilesh Yadav had submitted affidavits to the poll monitor, saying he had the support of over 90% of SP’s members. The commission had asked both sides to file their replies to each other’s petitions staking claim on the party name and cycle symbol. Yadav has welcomed the EC’s order, calling it “just”.

Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav also responded and said that he hoped a “grand alliance” will be formed after the decision was announced. Mulayam Singh Yadav had said the SP would fight the polls alone, while reports say Akhilesh Yadav is looking to ally with the Congress for the upcoming elections. Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav also congratulated Akhilesh Yadav and appealed to his father to give Akhilesh his “blessings”, ANI reported.

The Election Commission had reserved its order on the matter on January 13 after a hearing that lasted for more than four hours. The Akhilesh Yadav side had been represented by senior lawyer and Congress leader Kapil Sibal, who had argued that the Uttar Pradesh chief minister should be given the cycle symbol because he was now the national SP president and had the support of a majority of the party MLAs. Mulayam Singh Yadav was represented by senior Supreme Court advocate Mohan Parasaran.

The feud within the Samajwadi Party escalated last month when Akhilesh Yadav released his own list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections. Supporters had declared him the national SP president at a convention on January 1, but Mulayam Singh Yadav asserted his position as the SP chief later. He had expelled his cousin Ram Gopal Yadav from the party for six years after the convention.