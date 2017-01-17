More than 500 jallikattu supporters were detained by the Madurai police on Tuesday in Alanganallur, which is renowned for the banned bull-taming sport, reported ANI. Several other people were detained across the state for trying to organise the sport as part of Pongal celebrations.

In Madurai, people had come together from different parts of the state to demand an ordinance from the Centre to allow the sport. Protests were held in the district on Monday as well. The protestors used four temple bulls to organise the sport defying court-imposed restriction. However, the local police intervened and detained the protestors, reported Hindustan Times.

On Monday, the police detained scores of people across the state for defying the ban on the sport. At least 30 people were baton-charged and detained in Madurai on Saturday. Protests erupted across the state after the Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a plea seeking an early verdict in the case.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leaders, including MK Stalin and Kanimozhi, on Friday led protests outside the collector’s office in Chennai. Tamil actors Rajinikanth and Kamal Hassan had also extended their support to the banned sport. The chief minister of the state had also met the prime minister urging the Centre to pass an ordinance to allow the sport during Pongal that started on January 14 this year.

Jallikattu is traditionally organised as part of the four-day harvest festival of Pongal. The Supreme Court has been hearing petitions on the sporting event since it was banned in 2014.