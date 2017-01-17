Unhappy about the ticket distribution ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections, chief of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s state unit, Vijay Sampla, offered to resign on Tuesday, ANI reported. Sampla’s announcement came hours after the BJP released six more names, in addition to the list of candidates the party released last week. According to a report in Times Now, along with Sampla, senior party leaders Mohan Lal and Satpal Gosain have also sent their resignations to the party leadership.

On Monday, Union Minister JP Nadda announced six BJP candidates for the upcoming elections – Som Prakash from Phagwara, Manoranjan Kalia from Jalandhar Central, Anil Joshi from Amritsar North, Parminder Sharma from Anandpur Sahib, Mohinder Bhagat from Jalandhar West and Surjeet Jyani from Fazilka.

Sampla, who is the minister of state for social justice and empowerment in the Narendra Modi Cabinet, is reportedly upset about Som Prakash being fielded from the Phagwara constituency. He has reportedly said that he would quit the party if the BJP did not change its decision. The BJP has dropped two ministers in the Punjab government in the new list.

The BJP is in alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal in the state. The party is contesting for 23 seats in the 117-seat state Assembly. Punjab will go to polls on February 4, and votes will be counted on March 11.