The Election Commission issued a notice to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday for allegedly asking people to accept bribes while addressing a rally in poll-bound Goa on January 8, PTI reported. The poll panel said the Aam Aadmi Party chief had violated the model code of conduct which came into force on January 4. The Bharatiya Janata Party had approached Goa’s Chief Electoral Officer about Kejriwal’s speech, reported ANI.

Speaking at a rally in Benaulim, Kejriwal had asked the voters to accept any money offered by Congress and BJP candidates before the polls. “But when it comes to voting, press the button against the name of the AAP candidate,” he had said, according to anNDTV report.

The EC said Kejriwal’s remarks amounted to “abetting and promoting electoral offence of bribery”, adding that if the Delhi chief minister failed to respond to the notice by January 19 afternoon, the poll panel would take a decision on the matter.

The Congress had earlier said Kejriwal had insulted the voters of the state by asking them to accept bribes. Trajano D’Mello, Goa Congress spokesperson said Kejriwal was asking people to be corrupt. “This is an insult to sensitive voters from Goa. Therefore, he should apologise,” D’Mello told The Indian Express.



The Aam Aadmi Party has named former IAS officer Elvis Gomes its chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Assembly election in Goa. Goa will go to polls on February 4, and votes will be counted on March 11.