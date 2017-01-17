Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s niece Deepa Jayakumar on Tuesday announced her entry into politics. Jayakumar is the daughter of the late chief minister’s brother. Her announcement came on the 100th birth anniversary of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam founder MG Ramachandran.

The 42-year old said she currently has two options – she can either join the AIADMK or float her own political outfit. She said she will discuss her options with supporters and announce a decision on Amma’s [Jayalalithaa’s] birthday, February 24.

Jayakumar has been in the limelight since her aunt died on December 5. She had alleged she was not allowed to visit Jayalalithaa at hospital nor was she allowed to attend the late leader’s funeral in Chennai. She has been a vocal critic of Sasikala Natarajan, Jayalalithaa’s longtime aide who has been made AIADMK general secretary. Jayakumar has repeatedly expressed suspicion over Natarajan’s quick rise to power in the party.

On Tuesday she said, “I don’t accept anyone in MGR or Amma’s place.” She added that Natarajan’s family was making false claims that they had played an important role in the growth of the AIADMK. Jayakumar’s remark came on the heels of former minister KP Munusamy’s statements that Natarajan’s family were lying about their importance in building the party.