Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Tuesday said his party would fight the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections in alliance with the state’s ruling Samajwadi Party under the leadership of Akhilesh Yadav. He said the details about the alliance would be announced in the coming days.

Azad’s statement comes on the same day that Akhilesh Yadav said the final decision on the alliance will be made public soon. On the same day, Congress leader Sheila Dikshit also said that she would withdraw her candidature as the party’s chief ministerial candidate for the state elections once the party announces the alliance.

Mulayam Singh Yadav had earlier said that the party would contest the state elections on its own. But he lost his claim on the party name and symbol to son Akhilesh on Monday when the Election Commission ruled in the chief minister’s favour, citing majority support.