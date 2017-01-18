Indore police arrested one of the Nabha jailbreak fugitives, Kulpreet Singh Deol alias Neeta, along with another criminal, Sunil Kalra alias Shailla, at an apartment in Madhya Pradesh’s Khajrana on Tuesday, PTI reported. Deol was one of the six inmates who had escaped Punjab’s Nabha jail and carried a Rs 5 lakh reward on his head. Officials said the Punjab police have been informed of the arrest and that they were likely to take him into custody on Wednesday.

The police managed to track down the accused based on information gathered during a tenant verification drive, Deputy Inspector of Police Harinarayanchari Mishra told The Indian Express . Eight cellphones, a laptop and cash amounting to Rs 92,000 was seized during the arrest. “They were impersonating individuals with fake names,’’ Mishra said.

Neeta is an accused in gangster Sukhbir Kahlawan’s murder case, while Kalra had been sentenced to life imprisonment in another murder case, The Times of India reported.

On November 27, 2016, armed men had entered the jail premises, fired more than 100 rounds at the guards and freed six inmates including Khalistan Liberation Force chief Harminder Singh Mintoo. The Khalistan Liberation Force chief and one of the assailants, Palwinder Singh Pinda, were arrested soon after.