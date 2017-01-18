The big news: Congress, Samajwadi Party say alliance will be announced soon, and 9 other top stories
In other headlines: Nabha jail fugitive was arrested in Indore, and at least 100 people were killed after Nigerian fighter jet ‘mistakenly bombed’ refugee camp.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Congress will contest UP elections in alliance with Samajwadi Party, says Ghulam Nabi Azad: His announcement came soon after CM Akhilesh Yadav said he never actually had any differences with father Mulayam Singh Yadav.
- Indore police arrest prisoner who escaped from Punjab’s Nabha jail: Kulpreet Singh Deol was tracked down with the help of information gathered during a tenant verification drive.
- At least 100 people killed after Nigerian fighter jet ‘mistakenly bombed’ refugee camp: A military spokesperson said that while the incident was not intended, ‘these things do occur’.
- People protesting against land acquisition clash with police in West Bengal, one dead: The agitators said the security personnel had opened fire, however, they denied it and, instead, accused the protestors of using firearms.
- For talks with India, Pakistan must walk away from terror, says Narendra Modi at Raisina Dialogue: On Indo-Sino relations, the prime minister said it was ‘not unnatural for two large neighbouring powers to have some differences’.
- Natarajan Chandrasekaran appointed Tata Motors’ additional director and board chairman: The 53-year-old is expected to turn around the auto major’s fortune.
- Parliament will vote on final Brexit deal, says PM Theresa May: In a highly anticipated address, the prime minister said their Brexit referendum was not a vote against diversity and EU values.
- Police detain journalists, students gathered to mark Rohith Vemula’s death anniversary: Officers are believed to have roughed up protestors in Hyderabad, Delhi and Kolkata.
- More than 500 jallikattu supporters detained in Madurai: In Alanganallur, people tried to organise the banned sport with four temple bulls on Monday.
- Donald Trump says he will take the first weekend off as US president: The Republican, who was reported to have ‘The First Day Project’, said he did not want to mix administration duties with celebrations.