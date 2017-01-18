A look at the headlines right now:

Congress will contest UP elections in alliance with Samajwadi Party, says Ghulam Nabi Azad: His announcement came soon after CM Akhilesh Yadav said he never actually had any differences with father Mulayam Singh Yadav. Indore police arrest prisoner who escaped from Punjab’s Nabha jail: Kulpreet Singh Deol was tracked down with the help of information gathered during a tenant verification drive.

At least 100 people killed after Nigerian fighter jet ‘mistakenly bombed’ refugee camp: A military spokesperson said that while the incident was not intended, ‘these things do occur’. People protesting against land acquisition clash with police in West Bengal, one dead: The agitators said the security personnel had opened fire, however, they denied it and, instead, accused the protestors of using firearms. For talks with India, Pakistan must walk away from terror, says Narendra Modi at Raisina Dialogue: On Indo-Sino relations, the prime minister said it was ‘not unnatural for two large neighbouring powers to have some differences’. Natarajan Chandrasekaran appointed Tata Motors’ additional director and board chairman: The 53-year-old is expected to turn around the auto major’s fortune. Parliament will vote on final Brexit deal, says PM Theresa May: In a highly anticipated address, the prime minister said their Brexit referendum was not a vote against diversity and EU values. Police detain journalists, students gathered to mark Rohith Vemula’s death anniversary: Officers are believed to have roughed up protestors in Hyderabad, Delhi and Kolkata. More than 500 jallikattu supporters detained in Madurai: In Alanganallur, people tried to organise the banned sport with four temple bulls on Monday. Donald Trump says he will take the first weekend off as US president: The Republican, who was reported to have ‘The First Day Project’, said he did not want to mix administration duties with celebrations.