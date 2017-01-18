United States national James Kirk Jones has been arrested for downloading and uploading child pornography in Hyderabad on Tuesday, IANS reported on Wednesday. Telangana’s Crime Investigation Department’s cyber crime sleuths seized the 42-year-old’s laptop and other electronic gadgets, which had child pornographic content. Jones is an employee of a Hyderabad-based multi-national company.

Jones had been under the cyber crime’s scanner after Interpol sent out information about his transfer of illicit content, The Hindu reported. Sleuths traced Jones to his Madhapur residence in Cyberabad using his internet protocol address. Officials said they found 29,288 items of child sexual abuse materials on the laptop, 490 GigaTribe profiles and 24 Twitter handles/profiles sharing child pornography as well as an iPhone and an external hard drive containing adult pornography.

The accused told the investigators that he had been watching child pornography since he was a child. Authorities are looking into the laptop and phone found from him for more evidence.