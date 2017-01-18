The Jodhpur Sessions Court on Wednesday acquitted Bollywood actor Salman Khan in the Arms Act case filed against him in 1998 in connection with poaching blackbucks and chinkaras in Rajasthan. The court gave the actor the benefit of doubt. The actor’s lawyer said the court ruled in his client’s favour after the prosecution failed to provide conclusive evidence. Khan and his sister Alvira were present in the court.

Khan was accused of possessing fire arms with expired licenses. The weapons were used to kill endangered animals – blackbuck and chinkara – in 1998. The incident happened when the actor was shooting for the Bollywood film Hum Saath Saath Hai in Rajasthan. A case under the Arms Act was registered against the actor, besides other cases for killing the animals under the Wildlife (Protection) Act. He was acquitted by the Rajasthan High Court in the chinkara poaching case in July.

Khan has spent time in Jodhpur jail twice in connection with the case.