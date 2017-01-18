The Bihar police on Tuesday said they were investigating a possible Inter-Service Intelligence role in Patna-Indore Express derailment in Kanpur in November, The Indian Express reported. The anti-terrorism squad has been deployed to look into the case, ANI reported.

Officials said the Pakistan angle surfaced after three suspects – Umashankar Patel, Motilal Paswan and Mukesh Yadav – were arrested from Motihari on the Indo-Nepal border. “These criminals were arrested for their involvement in placing a cooker bomb on the railway track near Bihar’s Ghorasahan on October 1 last year. They have confessed to having worked for a Nepal-based ISI agent [Brij Kishore Giri],” District Superintendent of Police Jitender Rana told The Times of India. The police believe that the three accused were responsible for the Kanpur train derailment.

Rana said the National Investigation Agency would take over the case if the police probe proved the connection. The accused told the investigators that they were given Rs 3 lakh to plant explosives on the Ghorasahan railway track. “The Nepal police have shared vital information about their ISI links,” Rana said.