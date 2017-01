Veteran actor Gita Sen died at her residence in Kolkata on Monday. She was 86. The actor was left bedridden after she suffered a cerebral haemorrhage more than a month ago, reported IANS. She is survived by her husband filmmaker Mrinal Sen and son Kunal.

Gita Sen, who was also a renowned theatre personality, had slipped into coma recently, director Shyam Benegal told The Times of India. “She was a rock in Mrinal Sen’s life,” Benegal added. Shabana Azmi, who worked with Sen in Khandhar (1984), said, “Deeply saddened to hear of the passing away of Gitadi...My condolences. RIP.” Her last rites were performed in Kolkata on Monday evening.

Sen is known for her roles in Ritwik Ghatak’s Nagarik (1977), Mrinal Sen’s Chorus (1974), Calcutta 71 (1971), Ekdin Pratidin (1979), Akaler Sandhane (1980), Kharij (1982) and Mahaprithibi (1991). Her performance in Benegal’s Arohan (1982) also received rave reviews.