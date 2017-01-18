A look at the headlines right now:

Salman Khan acquitted in 1998 Arms Act case: The Jodhpur Sessions Court gave the actor the benefit of doubt. Thousands gather at Chennai’s Marina Beach to protest against jallikattu ban: Government representatives met protestors and assured them of ‘exerting pressure on the Centre’ to get permission to host the bull-taming sport. WikiLeaks whistleblower to be freed in May as Barack Obama commutes majority of her jail sentence:Chelsea Manning, who has been in prison for the past six years, was convicted for leaking over 750,000 pages of state documents. One member’s insecurity has rendered SAARC ineffective, foreign secretary says about Pakistan: India sees a strong convergence of interests and concerns under United States President-elect Donald Trump’s regime, said S Jaishankar. Pakistan’s ISI behind Kanpur train derailment, claims Bihar police: Investigators believe that three arrested men, who worked for a Nepal-based Inter-Service Intelligence agent, were responsible for the incident in November. People behind fake news involving Donald Trump ‘worse than prostitutes’, says Vladimir Putin: The Russian president said the Barack Obama administration was trying to undermine the US president-elect. Centre sacks two senior police officers for non-performance: Mayank Sheel Chohan had staged his own abduction in 2012, while Raj Kumar Dewangan was accused of robbery in 1998. Veteran actor Gita Sen dead at 86: Shyam Benegal said she was a rock in her husband and filmmaker Mrinal Sen’s life. United States national arrested for sharing child pornography in Hyderabad: James Kirk Jones is an employee of a multi-national company in the city. Madhya Pradesh asks schools and colleges to display portraits of Modi, Vivekananda, Ambedkar, says report: The Congress accused the RSS of pressuring the state government to make the decision.