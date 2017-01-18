A look at the headlines in the sector right now:

Court dismisses Cyrus Mistry’s petition accusing Tata Sons of ‘oppression and mismanagement’: Two investment firms controlled by the ousted chairman’s family had moved the National Company Law Tribunal.. Trai seeks attorney general’s views on Reliance Jio’s free tarrif plans: Bharti Airtel and other telecom companies have said the offers are predatory. Indian markets end flat after making early gains: Sensex and Nifty had made significant gains during morning trade despite weak global cues led by speculation over Donald Trump’s economic policies. Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs approves listing five public general insurers on stock exchanges: The companies include New India Assurance, United India Insurance, Oriental Insurance, General Insurance and National Insurance. Xi Jinping defends free trade at World Economic Forum, criticises ‘protectionist’ policies: In an apparent dig at US President-elect Donald Trump, the Chinese leader said the problems troubling the world were not caused by economic globalisation. Private equity company Warburg Pincus acquires 14% stake in PVR for Rs 820 crore: The multiplex company’s share price closed 3.66% higher following the news. Apple may hike app and in-app purchases prices in India by at least 33%: The company reportedly took the decision keeping in mind new tax laws and currency fluctuations.