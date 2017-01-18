The business wrap: Mistry loses NCLT case to Tata Sons, and 6 other top stories
In other headlines: Trai sought the attorney general’s views on Reliance Jio’s tariff plans, and Indian markets ended flat after registering early gains.
A look at the headlines in the sector right now:
- Court dismisses Cyrus Mistry’s petition accusing Tata Sons of ‘oppression and mismanagement’: Two investment firms controlled by the ousted chairman’s family had moved the National Company Law Tribunal..
- Trai seeks attorney general’s views on Reliance Jio’s free tarrif plans: Bharti Airtel and other telecom companies have said the offers are predatory.
- Indian markets end flat after making early gains: Sensex and Nifty had made significant gains during morning trade despite weak global cues led by speculation over Donald Trump’s economic policies.
- Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs approves listing five public general insurers on stock exchanges: The companies include New India Assurance, United India Insurance, Oriental Insurance, General Insurance and National Insurance.
- Xi Jinping defends free trade at World Economic Forum, criticises ‘protectionist’ policies: In an apparent dig at US President-elect Donald Trump, the Chinese leader said the problems troubling the world were not caused by economic globalisation.
- Private equity company Warburg Pincus acquires 14% stake in PVR for Rs 820 crore: The multiplex company’s share price closed 3.66% higher following the news.
- Apple may hike app and in-app purchases prices in India by at least 33%: The company reportedly took the decision keeping in mind new tax laws and currency fluctuations.