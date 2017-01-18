Reserve Bank of India Governor Urjit Patel has told the employees of the central bank to protect the integrity of the institution and not tolerate any measure that attempts to tarnish its reputation. “Let me emphasise that one thing we should all zealously guard is the integrity and reputation of our organisation and any act belittling the same should deserve zero tolerance from all of us,” Patel told his employee in an email.

This is first time the RBI governor addressed the employees ever since Patel took to the office on September 4 last year, reported PTI. “I am confident that all of us working together will rise to the occasion and face these challenges in a manner befitting the reputation of this esteemed organisation,” Patel wrote in his email.

Patel said that in 2016 the bank tried to restore the macroeconomic stability. “While the policy actions have already shown positive effects, nevertheless they are work in progress and need to be fine-tuned constantly to keep pace with the changing environment,” he said, according to PTI.

The email came to the fore on a day when the Parliament’s Standing Committee on Finance summoned Patel in connection with the currency ban and the steps taken by the central bank to deal with its effects on the Indian economy. Patel reportedly told the parliamentary panel said that it was also not possible to gauge when banking operations around the country would normalise, adding that around Rs 9.2 lakh crore in new currency notes has been introduced into the economy since November 8, 2016.

There have been accusations that the RBI is dealing with interference from the Centre and has lost its autonomy. An RBI employees’ union had written to Patel, urging him to “do away with unwarranted interference” from the Finance Ministry. The United Forum of Reserve Bank Officers and Employees had said that the central bank’s image had been “dented beyond repair”. The forum represents three RBI unions, which include more than 18,000 RBI employees.

The RBI has been facing flak for being unprepared to tackle the cash crunch that followed. On December 23, former prime minister and RBI governor Manmohan Singh had questioned whether the top bank was given sufficient time to deliberate over the government’s currency ban decision.