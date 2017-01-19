The Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday registered a preliminary enquiry against Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with the government’s social media campaign “Talk to AK”. The agency also initiated investigation into the appointment of Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain’s daughter as the person in-charge of the government-run mohalla clinic project.

The Vigilance Department had complained against both leaders. Former Lieutenant General Najeeb Jung had forwarded both the cases to the agency on recommendation of the Shunglu Committee, along with five other cases. The agency has registered First Information Reports in two cases and preliminary enquiries in three, reported The Indian Express.

The complaint against Sisodia pertains to the interactive sessions organised by the Delhi government for people to speak to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal through social media, phone calls and text messages. An advertising agency was hired to promote the programme, “Talk to AK”. Former finance principal secretary Dharmendra Kumar had objected to the process the ad agency was selected but the government went ahead with it. The alleged violation of rules and regulations in awarding the contract also came under the Vigilance Department lens later.

Sisodia accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of triggering the CBI action. “Welcome Modiji. Take the challenge. I will wait for your CBI at my home and office tomorrow morning,” he said on Twitter. Kejriwal reacted to the development and called the PM a “coward”. “Wow Modiji! You take bribe and register cases against us… This is why I call you a coward… When you are losing Goa and Punjab, you have started the CBI game… ” the chief minister tweeted.