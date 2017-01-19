The big news: Manmohan Singh saves Urjit Patel from House panel grilling, and 9 other top stories
In other headlines: CBI filed preliminary enquiry against Manish Sisodia, and Tamil Nadu chief minister will meet the PM today to seek jallikattu ordinance.
A look at the headlines right now:
- You should not reply to that query, Manmohan Singh saves Urjit Patel from grilling by House panel: Senior Congress leaders had asked the RBI governor whether chaos would break out if the existing withdrawal caps were removed.
- CBI initiates probe against Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and health minister’s daughter: The deputy CM is accused of flouting rules while awarding a contract to promote a government-organised interactive session with Arvind Kejriwal, ‘Talk to AK’.
- Thousands protest against jallikattu ban in Tamil Nadu, O Panneerselvam to meet Narendra Modi tomorrow: The chief minister has urged youths to call off the statewide demonstrations, saying he will push for an ordinance to allow the bull-taming sport.
- Senior Congress leader ND Tiwari and his son Rohit Shekhar join BJP: The two reportedly agreed to the crossover after the younger leader was promised a ticket from the poll-bound state’s Kumaon constituency.
- Court dismisses Cyrus Mistry’s petition accusing Tata Sons of ‘oppression and mismanagement’: The National Company Law Tribunal gave the ousted chairman three days’ time to file an affidavit on an upcoming shareholders meeting of the conglomerate.
- Barack Obama sanctions transfer of $500 million to Green Climate Fund: While the US still needs to contribute $2 billion more as promised, incoming president Donald Trump is expected to stop the pending payments.
- Burhan Wani’s family was not paid any compensation, says Mehbooba Mufti: Ex-gratia payments had been made to the kin of 77 soldiers killed in the state since January 2015, the chief minister said.
- Salman Khan acquitted in 1998 Arms Act case relating to blackbuck poaching: The actor’s lawyer said the prosecution had failed to provide conclusive evidence.
- No new licences to manufacture alcohol in Bihar from next financial year, says Nitish Kumar: While existing licences will not be renewed either, affected companies will be allowed to make non-alcoholic products in their current establishments.
- Supreme Court defers Sutlej-Yamuna Link Canal dispute verdict to February 15: The Punjab government sought more time to file a detailed reply in the water-sharing case.