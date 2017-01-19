A militant, believed to be a Lashkar-e-Taiba member, was killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Thursday, ANI reported. The exchange of fire started when security personnel were conducting a search operation in the Hajin area of the district upon receiving intelligence inputs.

The militant reportedly opening fire at the security forces triggering retaliation. One militant was gunned down in the encounter that ensued in Parray Mohalla, The Times of India reported. The Army has yet to confirm the total number of militants hiding in the area.

Three militants were killed in an encounter in the region on January 16. The Army also arrested a suspected Lashkar operative from Handwara in Kupwara district on January 4. An LeT commander was killed in an encounter in Sopore on December 14.