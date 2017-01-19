The government has asked a senior officer with the Indian Administrative Services to put in his papers, citing non-performance, PTI reported. K Narasimha, a 1991-batch officer of Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territories cadre, was served with premature retirement order without any notice. The officer, who was also facing corruption charges, was under suspension since 2006.

A panel, led by the Union Home Secretary, had recommended Narasimha’s removal in 2016, reported the Hindustan Times. Narasimha was allowed to get three months’ pay and allowances in lieu of notice under the All India Services (Death-Cum-Retirement Benefits) Rules 1958.

This comes only a day after it was reported that two senior police officers had been asked to retire by the government on account of their alleged non-performance. The government order had said that the action against Mayank Sheel Chohan and Raj Kumar Dewangan was taken in “public interest”.