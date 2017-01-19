Bollywood producer Karim Morani has been booked for allegedly raping a 25-year-old woman, PTI reported on Wednesday. The woman had lodged a complaint with the Hayathnagar police in Hyderabad on January 8 and a case was registered against Morani on January 10.

In her complaint, the woman said Morani had raped her in Mumbai on different occasions after promising marriage. In June 2016, he called her to Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad and raped her again, she claimed, according to Mumbai Mirror. Morani was booked under Sections 376 (rape), 342 (wrongful confinement), 417 (cheating), 506 (criminal intimidation), 493 (cohabitation caused by a man deceitfully inducing a belief of lawful marriage) of the Indian Penal Code.

Morani denied the allegations made by the woman and said the complaint was a bid to malign his reputation. He said he had full faith in the judiciary and “is ready and willing to co-operate with the authorities to the fullest extent”.

Morani owns a production and event management company, Cineyug. Some of the recent films he produced include Happy New Year, Chennai Express and Ra.One. He is also an accused in the 2G spectrum scam case.