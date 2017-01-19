The big news: PM backs Tamil sentiments but says jallikattu matter in court, and 9 other top stories
In other headlines: NIA sought transfer of Kanpur train derailment case, and at least 24 children were feared dead in a bus mishap in Uttar Pradesh.
We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Tamil Nadu wants ordinance on Jallikattu ban, PM says matter in Supreme Court: Naredra Modi said the Centre would be supportive of steps taken by the state government.
- NIA writes to Home Ministry, seeks transfer of Kanpur train derailment case: On Wednesday, the Bihar Police had said that Pakistan’s ISI was responsible for the incident in November.
- At least 24 children feared dead after school bus crashes into truck in Uttar Pradesh’s Etah district: The police said the school was running despite a government order to remain closed because of the cold.
- Debt Recovery Tribunal allows SBI consortium to attach Vijay Mallya’s assets to recover dues: The court told the banks to recover Rs 6203.35 crore, along with interest, from the businessman and his associated companies.
- ‘You’re supposed to ask tough questions,’ Barack Obama tells journalists at final press conference: The outgoing US president said he would speak out against any effort to attack the country’s ‘core values’ such as the right to vote and free speech.
- Telangana will introduce 12% quota for Muslims in next Budget Session, says chief minister: K Chandrasekhar Rao said his government would move courts if the Centre did not approve the plan that would take the overall reservation in the state beyond 50%
- FIR filed against BJP’s Sangeet Som for screening Muzaffarnagar riot video during election campaign in Uttar Pradesh: However, the legislator said that there was nothing controversial in the documentary and some of the clippings had already been shown on TV channels.
- Thank you for helping strengthen India-US relations: Barack Obama tells Narendra Modi: A statement by the White House said the two leaders discussed the bilateral progress their countries had made in ‘shared economic and security priorities’.
- After two police officers, Centre asks IAS man to retire for non-performance: K Narasimha, a 1991-batch officer, was under suspension for corruption since 2006.
- You should not reply to that query, Manmohan Singh saves Urjit Patel from grilling by House panel: Senior Congress leaders had asked the RBI governor whether chaos would break out if the existing withdrawal caps were removed.