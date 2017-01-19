Yuvraj Singh notched up his highest-ever ODI score as he smashed 150 off 127 balls during the second match against England in Cuttack on Thursday.

This was Singh’s first century since the 2011 World Cup and his 14th overall in ODI cricket. Coming into bat with India placed precariously at 25/3 after five overs, he led India’s revival and helped them post an imposing total of 381/6.

He shared a mammoth 256-run partnership with MS Dhoni, who brought up his first ODI ton since 2013. The former Indian skipper scored 134 off 122 balls and played the perfect supporting role to Singh.

The duo’s effort helped stabilise India’s innings after a slow start that saw the top-order, including skipper Virat Kohli, returning without making much of an impact.

Singh was clearly the more aggressive batsman of the two. His effort included 21 boundaries and three sixes. His 150 is also the highest ever ODI score by an Indian batsman against England. His previous highest score was 139 against Australia in 2004.

He had played a similar knock against the same team in 2008 and had then scored two back-to-back centuries against England at Rajkot and Indore. In Indore, India were placed precariously at 29/3. He had then scored his 11th ton to rescue the team.

On Thursday, he was back at his best, justifying his return to the side despite a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

