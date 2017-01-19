A look at the headlines in the sector right now:

Debt Recovery Tribunal allows SBI consortium to attach Vijay Mallya’s assets to recover dues: The court told the banks to recover Rs 6203.35 crore, along with interest, from the businessman and his associated companies. ‘You should not reply to that query’, Manmohan Singh saves Urjit Patel from grilling by House panel: Senior Congress leaders had asked the RBI governor whether chaos would break out if the existing withdrawal caps were removed. Google buys Twitter’s app-development platform Fabric: The search engine major said its acquisition will be integrated with its Firebase team to ‘help developers build better apps and grow their business’. Fraud fears deter global executives from investing in India: Kroll survey: Nearly 80% of respondents to the Global Fraud and Risk Survey believe middle management-level and junior employees are the culprits behind graft in companies. South Korean court refuses to issue arrest warrant against Samsung chief for bribery, embezzlement: The special prosecutor’s office said it ‘deeply regretted’ the court’s ruling, adding that it would continue its investigation into his activities. ‘Any act belittling the RBI’s reputation deserves zero tolerance’, Urjit Patel tells employees: This is the first time the central bank governor has addressed the staff since taking over on September 4 last year. Facebook for the web is updating your inbox to its Messenger interface: Users in the US, Europe and New Zealand spotted the new design of the social networking site.

