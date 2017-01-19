The business wrap: Vijay Mallya’s assets will be attached to recover debts, and 6 other top stories
In other headlines: Urjit Patel had Manmohan Singh’s support at an RBI-parliamentary panel meeting, and Google bought Twitter’s app-development platform Fabric.
A look at the headlines in the sector right now:
- Debt Recovery Tribunal allows SBI consortium to attach Vijay Mallya’s assets to recover dues: The court told the banks to recover Rs 6203.35 crore, along with interest, from the businessman and his associated companies.
- ‘You should not reply to that query’, Manmohan Singh saves Urjit Patel from grilling by House panel: Senior Congress leaders had asked the RBI governor whether chaos would break out if the existing withdrawal caps were removed.
- Google buys Twitter’s app-development platform Fabric: The search engine major said its acquisition will be integrated with its Firebase team to ‘help developers build better apps and grow their business’.
- Fraud fears deter global executives from investing in India: Kroll survey: Nearly 80% of respondents to the Global Fraud and Risk Survey believe middle management-level and junior employees are the culprits behind graft in companies.
- South Korean court refuses to issue arrest warrant against Samsung chief for bribery, embezzlement: The special prosecutor’s office said it ‘deeply regretted’ the court’s ruling, adding that it would continue its investigation into his activities.
- ‘Any act belittling the RBI’s reputation deserves zero tolerance’, Urjit Patel tells employees: This is the first time the central bank governor has addressed the staff since taking over on September 4 last year.
- Facebook for the web is updating your inbox to its Messenger interface: Users in the US, Europe and New Zealand spotted the new design of the social networking site.