AR Rahman will fast in support of jallikattu protests, as DMK plans rail roko for Friday: Rahman joins a number of A-listers from the state, including Rajinikanth, Vijay, Ajith and Suriya, who want ‘Tamil tradition’ to be upheld. Delhi Police chief Alok Verma appointed new CBI director: The decision was made by Narendra Modi, Chief Justice JS Khehar and the Congress’ Mallikarjun Kharge, the leader of the second-largest party in the Lok Sabha. We will not ally with Rashtriya Lok Dal, says Samajwadi Party: The decision was taken after Ajit Singh’s and Akhilesh Yadav’s political outfits reportedly disagreed on the number of seats to be shared. Yuvraj Singh leads India’s revival with his highest-ever score in ODI cricket: He smashed 150 runs off 127 balls to help India post a total of 381/6 in the second One-Day International against England at Cuttack. ‘India is not seeking NSG membership as a gift’, MEA responds to China’s mockery: Ministry spokesperson Vikas Swarup said New Delhi’s efforts were based on India’s non-proliferation record alone. Dharamshala declared the second Capital of Himachal Pradesh: Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh said the city fully deserved the status because of its history and significance. Paul McCartney files lawsuit to reclaim rights to The Beatles’ songs from Sony/ATV: His legal team has cited the 1976 Copyright Act that rules that the rights to works made before 1978 must be returned to their creators 56 years. State Assembly passes resolution for return of Kashmiri Pandits, other migrants: House Speaker LAK Gupta said it was necessary to create a ‘conducive atmosphere’ for those who had left the Valley in the past 27 years. Divorce granted under Christian Personal Law is not valid, rules Supreme Court: The bench said the Canon Law cannot override the Divorce Act. ‘You should ask tough questions’, Obama tells journalists at final press conference as US president: The outgoing head of state said he will speak out against any effort to attack the country’s core values such as the right to vote and free speech.