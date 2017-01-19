The body of a 46-year-old woman of Indian origin was found dumped in a suitcase in Leicester, United Kingdom. The Leicestershire Police on Thursday charged Kiran Daudia’s husband Ashwin Daudia with murder and took him into custody, PTI reported.

The woman’s body was found by a passersby in an alleyway in the city’s Cromer Street on Tuesday. The street and a nearby property on Mayfield Road were cordoned off as forensic officers inspected the scene. The Leicestershire Police has urged locals to share information if they had seen anyone “pulling a suitcase” in the area around the time of her death.

Kiran Daudia worked at a call centre for 17 years. A neighbour said she was last seen on Monday afternoon after finishing work, according to the report. An autopsy will be conducted to ascertain the cause of death, investigators said.

The couple had two sons.