The big news: Jallikattu will be organised in a day or two, says CM, and nine other top stories
In other headlines: Amazon US stopped selling flip-flops with Mahatma Gandhi’s image, and 15 children were confirmed dead in Etah school bus accident.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Tamil Nadu CM says jallikattu will be organised in a day or two, urges people to end protests: A draft ordinance has already been sent to the Home Ministry, said O Panneerselvam.
- Amazon US stops selling flip-flops with Mahatma Gandhi’s image to ‘respect Indian sentiments’: The e-commerce major had recently removed doormats bearing the Indian national flag after stern reaction from the External Affairs Ministry.
- 15 children confirmed dead in Etah school bus mishap: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav ordered a probe while state police registered cases against the institute’s owners and principal.
- No room for third party in Kashmir dispute, India says after debate in UK Parliament: All issues between Delhi and Islamabad are to be resolved bilaterally and peacefully, said External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Vikas Swarup.
- Delhi Police chief Alok Verma appointed new CBI director: The decision was made by Narendra Modi, Chief Justice JS Khehar and the Congress’ Mallikarjun Kharge, the leader of the second-largest party in the Lok Sabha.
- We will not ally with Rashtriya Lok Dal, says Samajwadi Party: The decision was taken after Ajit Singh’s and Akhilesh Yadav’s political outfits reportedly disagreed on the number of seats to be shared.
- Yuvraj Singh leads India’s revival with his highest-ever score in ODI cricket: He smashed 150 runs off 127 balls to help India post a total of 381/6 in the second One-Day International against England at Cuttack.
- ‘India is not seeking NSG membership as a gift’, MEA responds to China’s mockery: Ministry spokesperson Vikas Swarup said New Delhi’s efforts were based on India’s non-proliferation record alone.
- State Assembly passes resolution for return of Kashmiri Pandits, other migrants: House Speaker LAK Gupta said it was necessary to create a ‘conducive atmosphere’ for those who had left the Valley in the past 27 years.
- Divorce granted under Christian Personal Law is not valid, rules Supreme Court: The bench said the Canon Law cannot override the Divorce Act.