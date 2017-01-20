A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Tamil Nadu CM says jallikattu will be organised in a day or two, urges people to end protests: A draft ordinance has already been sent to the Home Ministry, said O Panneerselvam.
  2. Amazon US stops selling flip-flops with Mahatma Gandhi’s image to ‘respect Indian sentiments’: The e-commerce major had recently removed doormats bearing the Indian national flag after stern reaction from the External Affairs Ministry.
  3. 15 children confirmed dead in Etah school bus mishap: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav ordered a probe while state police registered cases against the institute’s owners and principal.
  4. No room for third party in Kashmir dispute, India says after debate in UK Parliament: All issues between Delhi and Islamabad are to be resolved bilaterally and peacefully, said External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Vikas Swarup.
  5. Delhi Police chief Alok Verma appointed new CBI director: The decision was made by Narendra Modi, Chief Justice JS Khehar and the Congress’ Mallikarjun Kharge, the leader of the second-largest party in the Lok Sabha.
  6. We will not ally with Rashtriya Lok Dal, says Samajwadi Party: The decision was taken after Ajit Singh’s and Akhilesh Yadav’s political outfits reportedly disagreed on the number of seats to be shared.
  7. Yuvraj Singh leads India’s revival with his highest-ever score in ODI cricket: He smashed 150 runs off 127 balls to help India post a total of 381/6 in the second One-Day International against England at Cuttack.
  8. ‘India is not seeking NSG membership as a gift’, MEA responds to China’s mockery: Ministry spokesperson Vikas Swarup said New Delhi’s efforts were based on India’s non-proliferation record alone.
  9. State Assembly passes resolution for return of Kashmiri Pandits, other migrants: House Speaker LAK Gupta said it was necessary to create a ‘conducive atmosphere’ for those who had left the Valley in the past 27 years.
  10. Divorce granted under Christian Personal Law is not valid, rules Supreme Court: The bench said the Canon Law cannot override the Divorce Act.