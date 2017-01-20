Officials from the Uttar Pradesh anti-terrorism squad on Friday said that one of the accused in the Patna-Indore Express derailment case had confessed to setting off a bomb on the tracks where the incident took place, NDTV reported. The officials said that Motilal Paswan – one of the three arrested in connection with the case – filled a pressure cooker with explosives and planted it on the tracks.

Paswan had also confessed to causing another accident near Kanpur on December 28, the ATS officials said. Paswan’s group, led by Brij Kishore Giri, is also responsible for the murder of two men. They were killed reportedly on the orders of Shamsul Hoda, a Delhi-based Nepali citizen with alleged links to Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence.

Meanwhile, a Special Cell of the Delhi Police have questioned two men in connection with the Kanpur derailment case, PTI reported. However, the report said that no clues had been found to suggest Zia-ul Haq and Zuber’s involvement in the case.

On Thursday, the National Investigation Agency wrote to the Ministry of Home Affairs seeking transfer of inquiry into the case. This came two days after the Bihar police said Pakistan’s ISI was possibly involved in the November 2016 incident. Investigators said the accused had told them that they were given Rs 3 lakh to plant explosives on the Ghorasahan railway track.