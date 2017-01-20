Infosys Human Resources Chief Krishnamurthy Shankar said the company has “released 8,000 to 9,000 employees” after it automated lower-level roles, The Economic Times reported on Friday. Speaking at a event organised by the Bengaluru chapter of Global Shapers, an outfit backed by the World Economic Forum, Shankar said the staffers were provided with skill training and were now working on advanced assignments.

He said automation will lead to a reduction in recruitment. “We have been releasing about 2,000 people every quarter and also training them in special courses that will help them in their new assignments,” Shankar said. He said the company had trained about 490 people in machine learning and the use of artificial intelligence.

IT companies are increasing their reliance on automated services in a phased manner. Wipro’s global human resources head Saurabh Govil said 3,200 staffers “were released” to do some more innovative work, the English daily reported.