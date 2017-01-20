Cash flow across the country will return to normal soon and banks and payment gateways are working on ways to bring down charges on online transactions, Reserve Bank of India Governor Urjit Patel told the Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee on Friday. “All efforts are being made to normalise the situation in rural areas,” Patel said, adding that the situation in urban regions was nearly back to normal, The Times of India reported. The RBI chief is being questioned by a Parliamentary panel about the Centre’s decision to demonetise Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes.

Patel also reiterated the stand that demonetisation may have an impact on the economy in the short term but would work in the country’s favour in the long run, according to The Economic Times. He added that the Financial Intelligence Unit and Income Tax Department were looking into all abnormal deposits made during the 50-day window citizens were provided to exchange their old notes.

At the meeting, Patel acknowledged the hardship the country had faced following the sudden announcement on the currency ban. The common man suffered, marriages faced problems and people died, he told the committee, according to NDTV.

Besides Patel, deputy governors R Gandhi and SS Mundra, along with five RBI directors attended the meeting. They have 15 days to respond to the questions submitted by the Parliamentary panel. PAC Chairman KV Thomas said the committee will meet Finance Ministry representatives on February 10 to discuss their concerns. The RBI governor may be summoned to that, if required, he said.

This is the second time this week that the central bank chief faced lawmakers to brief them on the impact of demonetisation. On Wednesday, he was questioned by the Parliament’s Standing Committee on Finance. Around Rs 9.2 lakh crore in new currency notes has been introduced into the Indian economy since Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 bills were demonetised, Patel had said. Former RBI governor and prime minister Manmohan Singh had intervened when committee members had asked questions that would tarnish the central bank’s reputation.