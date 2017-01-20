The ministries of law, environment and culture on Friday approved a draft ordinance on jallikattu prepared by the Tamil Nadu government. The Law Ministry has forwarded the order to President Pranab Mukherjee. It needs his consent to be promulgated.

The approval comes as protests against the Supreme Court-imposed ban continues across Tamil Nadu. Supporters have been gathered at Chennai’s Marina Beach since Tuesday night, demanding that they be allowed to organise the practice to uphold Tamil culture. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam’s said he had consulted constitutional experts to create the draft ordinance, which was sent to the Home Affairs Ministry.

Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi had said earlier in the day that the state government had the right to frame an ordinance to revoke the ban on the bull-taming sport as the Prevention of Cruelties to Animals Act fell under the Constitution’s Concurrent List. Both the Centre and states have the authority to frame laws on subjects that are under the Concurrent list. “It is possible for the state of Tamil Nadu to frame a law and seek presidential assent, which will signify the consent of the Centre in making the law,” Rohatgi had said, adding that they could also frame an ordinance and seek the president’s consent, ANI reported.

Earlier on Friday, the Supreme Court agreed to the attorney general’s suggestion that it refrain from passing any orders on the jallikattu ban for a week. Rohatgi had said that the delay would give the Union and state governments time to resolve the matter. This followed Panneerselvam’s announcement that the bull-taming sport would be organised in a day or two.