The big news: Centre approves Tamil Nadu’s ordinance to lift jallikattu ban, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Barack Obama wrote a farewell letter to Americans ahead of Donald Trump’s inauguration, and RBI said the economy will gain from the note ban.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Centre approves Tamil Nadu government’s draft ordinance to revoke jallikattu ban: The order now needs President Pranab Mukherjee’s consent to be promulgated
- You made me a better president, says Barack Obama in farewell letter to American public: “The single most powerful word in our democracy is the word ‘We’. ‘We shall overcome’,” he said.
- Demonetisation led to hardship, but economy will benefit in the future, Urjit Patel tells PAC: The RBI governor assured the Parliamentary panel that the country’s cash flow will return to normal soon.
- Free thinking at universities is under threat, says Manmohan Singh: Speaking at Presidency University, Kolkata, he mentioned JNU and Hyderabad University to highlight how voices of dissent had been silenced.
- Allowing reservation for too long will lead to separatism, says RSS ideologue Manmohan Vaidya: His statement may prove detrimental to the BJP as it comes before Assembly elections in five states.
- ‘First try to recruit US workers’, new Bill seeks changes to H-1B visa policy: The proposed law introduced in the US Congress ‘explicitly prohibits’ replacing American employees with visa holders.
- Air India puts 57 ‘overweight’ cabin crew members on ground duty: They have been told to ‘shape up’ in the next few months and will be moved permanently to ground staff if they do not.
- Narendra Modi will become the world’s most followed leader on Twitter tonight: The prime minister has 26.5 million followers on the microblogging platform, about six million more than US President-elect Donald Trump.
- Supreme Court will announce new BCCI administrators from nine recommended names on Jan 24: The bench asked why the amicus curiae’s list contained names of candidates over 70 years old, which was against the Lodha committee’s proposals.
- Shivpal Yadav among 191 candidates on Samajwadi Party’s first list: He was part of the Mulayam Singh Yadav faction in the dispute over the party’s name and symbol with Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.