Some 217 protestors were arrested, and six policemen sustained minor injuries as violence erupted near newly-inducted United States President Donald Trump’s inauguration parade on Friday. Agitators damaged cars – a limousine was set on fire about a km from Trump’s parade – smashed windows, pelted stones at the police chanted anti-Trump slogans, CNN reported.

The protests had begun before Trump was sworn in as the 45 US president on Friday. The police donned riot gear and used tear gas to disperse the crowd. “Pepper spray and other control devices were used to control the criminal actors and protect persons and property,” police said. Some protesters wore black masks.

There were peaceful protests in some parts, with people gathered and holding up placards that read “Say no to racism” and “Not my president”, The Telegraph reported. However, the largest protest against Trump’s inauguration will be staged on Saturday after more than two lakh women will reach the US Capital for the Women’s March.

Anti-Trump demonstrations were held in other parts of the US as well as worldwide. In London, activists put up a banner at the Tower Bridge that read “Build bridges not walls”, referring to Trump’s campaign promise to build a wall along the US-Mexican border. In Mexico, demonstrators burned Trump’s effigies.

A group of about 500 black-clad activists marched through the capital, with some smashing windows to protest President Trump's inauguration. pic.twitter.com/kZs7UmjRxG — AJ+ (@ajplus) January 20, 2017

Protesters hurl rocks and other projectiles, police respond with pepper spray. pic.twitter.com/pw8nUVDDIW — Dave Lawler (@DavidLawler10) January 20, 2017

Inauguration Day 2017, Washington DC pic.twitter.com/1WZLcaXncz — Dave Lawler (@DavidLawler10) January 20, 2017