A look at the headlines right now:

Over 200 anti-Donald Trump protestors arrested as violence erupts in Washington DC: Police used tear gas to disperse the crowds holding demonstrations close to the newly-inducted president’s parade in the US Capital. Centre approves Tamil Nadu government’s draft ordinance to revoke jallikattu ban: The order now needs President Pranab Mukherjee’s consent to be promulgated. Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance in UP appears to face rough weather over seat sharing: The SP announced candidates in seven seats currently being held by Congress legislators. More than 100 al Qaeda members killed in US airstrike in Syria, says Pentagon: The attacks targeted a training camp to discourage ‘hardline Islamist and Syrian opposition groups from joining or cooperating’ with the outfit. Allowing reservation for too long will lead to separatism, says RSS ideologue Manmohan Vaidya: His statement may prove detrimental to the BJP as it comes before Assembly elections in five states. Actor Zaira Wasim criticises Vijay Goel for comparing her to hijab-wearing woman in painting: The sports minister had said the image told a story similar to that of the performer, who played the young Geeta Phogat in Dangal. Demonetisation led to hardship, but economy will benefit in the future, Urjit Patel tells PAC: The RBI governor assured the Parliamentary panel that the country’s cash flow will return to normal soon. Free thinking at universities is under threat, says Manmohan Singh: Speaking at Presidency University, Kolkata, he mentioned JNU and Hyderabad University to highlight how voices of dissent had been silenced. ‘First try to recruit US workers’, new Bill seeks changes to H-1B visa policy: The proposed law introduced in the US Congress ‘explicitly prohibits’ replacing American employees with visa holders. Enforcement Directorate summons Zakir Naik and his NGO in a money-laundering case: The agency said it expected the preacher to submit his statement to them by the end of the month.