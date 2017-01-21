The big news: Protests erupt as Donald Trump takes oath as US president, and nine other top stories
In other headlines: The Centre approved Tamil Nadu’s draft ordinance to revoke the jallikattu ban, and the SP-Congress alliance appears to have hit a wall.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Over 200 anti-Donald Trump protestors arrested as violence erupts in Washington DC: Police used tear gas to disperse the crowds holding demonstrations close to the newly-inducted president’s parade in the US Capital.
- Centre approves Tamil Nadu government’s draft ordinance to revoke jallikattu ban: The order now needs President Pranab Mukherjee’s consent to be promulgated.
- Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance in UP appears to face rough weather over seat sharing: The SP announced candidates in seven seats currently being held by Congress legislators.
- More than 100 al Qaeda members killed in US airstrike in Syria, says Pentagon: The attacks targeted a training camp to discourage ‘hardline Islamist and Syrian opposition groups from joining or cooperating’ with the outfit.
- Allowing reservation for too long will lead to separatism, says RSS ideologue Manmohan Vaidya: His statement may prove detrimental to the BJP as it comes before Assembly elections in five states.
- Actor Zaira Wasim criticises Vijay Goel for comparing her to hijab-wearing woman in painting: The sports minister had said the image told a story similar to that of the performer, who played the young Geeta Phogat in Dangal.
- Demonetisation led to hardship, but economy will benefit in the future, Urjit Patel tells PAC: The RBI governor assured the Parliamentary panel that the country’s cash flow will return to normal soon.
- Free thinking at universities is under threat, says Manmohan Singh: Speaking at Presidency University, Kolkata, he mentioned JNU and Hyderabad University to highlight how voices of dissent had been silenced.
- ‘First try to recruit US workers’, new Bill seeks changes to H-1B visa policy: The proposed law introduced in the US Congress ‘explicitly prohibits’ replacing American employees with visa holders.
- Enforcement Directorate summons Zakir Naik and his NGO in a money-laundering case: The agency said it expected the preacher to submit his statement to them by the end of the month.