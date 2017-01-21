A look at the headlines right now:

Over 200 anti-Donald Trump protestors arrested as violence erupts in Washington DC: Police used tear gas to disperse the crowds holding demonstrations close to the newly inducted president’s parade in the Capital.



Centre making all efforts to ‘fulfil cultural aspirations of Tamils’, says Modi: The prime minister said his government was committed to Tamil Nadu’s progress, a day after the Centre cleared a draft ordinance to allow jallikattu. An alliance breaks when a party asks for seats beyond its capability, says SP’s Abu Azmi on Congress: The tie-up in Uttar Pradesh appeared to have hit a roadblock after the Samajwadi Party declared candidates for seven Congress-held Assembly seats. Educated women consenting to pre-marital sex cannot allege rape in every case, rules Bombay High Court: The bench granted pre-arrest bail to a man, who was accused of rape for convincing a woman to have physical relations with him by promising to marry her. After jallikattu, Shiv Sena reportedly threatens to protest against ban on bullock cart racing: In Assam, people are believed to be speaking up against the restriction on organising bulbul fights during the Bhogali Bihu harvest festival. Pollution control body rolls out action plan to improve air quality in Delhi-NCR: Under the initiative, measures such as stopping the use of diesel generators and parking fee hikes will be enforced on the basis of air quality levels. On his first day as US president, Donald Trump signs order to begin rollback of Obamacare: The directive was aimed at ‘minimising the economic burden’ of the Affordable Care Act, said White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus. Pakistan asks India to suspend work on Kishanganga, Ratle hydro power projects: A resolution was adopted asking the World Bank to set up a Court of Arbitration to mediate the dispute over the Indus Waters Treaty. Tweets on ‘Dangal’ actor Zaira Wasim were interpreted wrong, says Vijay Goel: The sports minister clarified that he had appreciated the teenager’s work and ‘stated that evil and patriarchal notions must be discouraged’. Scotland Yard refuses to help with CBI’s inquiry into Dabholkar, Pansare murder cases: London’s police service refused to participate as there was no forensic data-sharing pact between India and the UK, the agency told the Bombay High Court.