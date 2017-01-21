The big news: Agitations held worldwide after Donald Trump’s inauguration, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Modi said the Centre was working to ‘fulfil the cultural aspirations of Tamils’, and the SP-Congress alliance seems to have reached an impasse.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Over 200 anti-Donald Trump protestors arrested as violence erupts in Washington DC: Police used tear gas to disperse the crowds holding demonstrations close to the newly inducted president’s parade in the Capital.
- Centre making all efforts to ‘fulfil cultural aspirations of Tamils’, says Modi: The prime minister said his government was committed to Tamil Nadu’s progress, a day after the Centre cleared a draft ordinance to allow jallikattu.
- An alliance breaks when a party asks for seats beyond its capability, says SP’s Abu Azmi on Congress: The tie-up in Uttar Pradesh appeared to have hit a roadblock after the Samajwadi Party declared candidates for seven Congress-held Assembly seats.
- Educated women consenting to pre-marital sex cannot allege rape in every case, rules Bombay High Court: The bench granted pre-arrest bail to a man, who was accused of rape for convincing a woman to have physical relations with him by promising to marry her.
- After jallikattu, Shiv Sena reportedly threatens to protest against ban on bullock cart racing: In Assam, people are believed to be speaking up against the restriction on organising bulbul fights during the Bhogali Bihu harvest festival.
- Pollution control body rolls out action plan to improve air quality in Delhi-NCR: Under the initiative, measures such as stopping the use of diesel generators and parking fee hikes will be enforced on the basis of air quality levels.
- On his first day as US president, Donald Trump signs order to begin rollback of Obamacare: The directive was aimed at ‘minimising the economic burden’ of the Affordable Care Act, said White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus.
- Pakistan asks India to suspend work on Kishanganga, Ratle hydro power projects: A resolution was adopted asking the World Bank to set up a Court of Arbitration to mediate the dispute over the Indus Waters Treaty.
- Tweets on ‘Dangal’ actor Zaira Wasim were interpreted wrong, says Vijay Goel: The sports minister clarified that he had appreciated the teenager’s work and ‘stated that evil and patriarchal notions must be discouraged’.
- Scotland Yard refuses to help with CBI’s inquiry into Dabholkar, Pansare murder cases: London’s police service refused to participate as there was no forensic data-sharing pact between India and the UK, the agency told the Bombay High Court.