The Election Commission on Saturday censured Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for violating the model code of conduct during a rally in poll-bound Goa on January 8. Kejriwal allegedly asked people to accept bribes from other parties and vote for his Aam Aadmi Party.

Challenging the poll panel’s order, Kejriwal said the lower court had ruled in his favour but the EC ignored it. “EC order against me is completely wrong...Will challenge EC’s latest order in court,” he tweeted.

Earlier on January 16, the EC had issued a notice against Kejriwal, saying that his remarks had amounted to “abetting and promoting electoral offence of bribery”. The EC said he had violated the model code of conduct, which came into force on January 4.

Speaking at the rally in Benaulim, Kejriwal had asked the voters to accept any money offered by Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party candidates before the polls. “But when it comes to voting, press the button against the name of the AAP candidate,” he had said, according to an NDTV report. Both the Congress and the BJP had alleged that Kejriwal had violated the model code of conduct with his comments.

Goa will go to polls on February 4, and votes will be counted on March 11. The AAP had named former IAS officer Elvis Gomes its chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Assembly election.