At least 26 people were killed and over 100 others were injured after the Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Express got derailed in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday night, PTI reported. The Railway Ministry said the injured were being treated at two local hospitals. One medical relief train and four accident relief vans have been deployed at the site, the ministry said on Twitter.

The incident occurred at around 11pm on Saturday night. “Seven coaches and the engine of the 18448 Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Express got derailed near Kuneru station,” JP Mishra, chief Public Relations Officer of East Coast Railway, told PTI. The Railway Ministry, on Twitter, said Union Minister Suresh Prabhu was personally monitoring the situation.

Seven express trains were diverted after the accident. “We will investigate the reason for the train derailment,” Railway Ministry spokesperson Anil Saxena said. The derailment follows similar incidents across the country in the past few months, including the Ajmer-Sealdah Express and Patna-Indore Express trains. Investigating agencies are also probing the role of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence in the Patna-Indore Express derailment case.

Helpline numbers:

Rayagada: 06856-223400, 06856-223500 ,09439741181, 09439741071, 07681878777.

Vizianagaram: Railway numbers: 83331, 83332, 83333, 83334, 08922-221202, 08922-221206, 08500358610, 08500358712.

Visakhapatnam: Railway numbers: 83003, 83005, 83006, 0891-2746344, 0891-2746330.

26 people have died according to latest information. 23 injured persons being treated in Rayagada hospital: RP Choudhary, ASP pic.twitter.com/FAlWVjjxhw — ANI (@ANI_news) January 22, 2017

