Uttar Pradesh’s ruling Samajwadi Party have re-designated its founder Mulayam Singh Yadav to the post of a sanrakshak (Guardian), NDTV reported on Saturday. The former party chief’s new designation reflected on a new nameplate outside the party office premises in Lucknow. The move follows the installation of a nameplate describing his son and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav as the party’s national president.

On January 16, the chief minister’s plaque was installed hours before the Election Commission ruled in favour of his faction’s claim over the party’s symbol and name against the Mulayam Singh Yadav camp. On January 1, the chief minister was announced the party president at a national convention that was held in the absence of his father. During the feud within the party, the chief minister had constantly said his father was the margdarshak.

The state will vote in seven phases from February 11. Counting of of votes will happen on March 11.