Chief Minister O Panneerselvam will inaugurate jallikattu in Madurai’s Alanganallur on Sunday after the Centre cleared an ordinance to overrule the Supreme Court ban on the bull-taming sport. Other state ministers will flag off the sport in their own districts. “The ordinance was promulgated by the Tamil Nadu government and jallikattu is to be conducted with the customary fervour all over the state with all necessary safeguards,” the chief minister had said.

Even as thousands gathered in the region to witness the sport for which protests had erupted across the state in the past few days, supporters demanded a permanent solution because the ordinance would lapse in six months. “We want a permanent solution, the one we have got now is temporary. We won’t let jallikattu happen today,” a supporter told ANI. Protestors remained put at Chennai’s Marina beach on Sunday as the state prepared to hold the SC-banned sport.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader S Prakash hailed the state government and the Centre’s efforts to pave way for jallikattu. “The state government has to bend before the will of the people. Ultimately, it is people power that matters in democracy,” he told The Indian Express.

The Bill to replace the ordinance will be tabled in the Assembly on January 23, the day House session begins in the state. The jallikattu ordinance was cleared by Tamil Nadu Governor Vidya Sagar Rao on Saturday. Earlier, it was approved by the Centre and the president.

